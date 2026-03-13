Rajasthan's LPG Crisis: Public Protests and Government Criticism
Protests erupted across Rajasthan over a severe LPG cylinder shortage worsened by the West Asia crisis. Congress workers accused the government of mismanagement, as demonstrations took place in cities like Jaipur and Ajmer. The crisis disrupted daily life and increased costs for residents and businesses.
- Country:
- India
Amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Rajasthan is grappling with a severe shortage of LPG cylinders, sparking widespread protests across the state. Congress workers, voicing public frustration, demonstrated in several cities, including Jaipur, Ajmer, and Jaisalmer, to demand immediate government action.
In Jaipur, former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas criticized the BJP government for the alleged scarcity and rising prices, warning of escalated protests if the situation doesn't improve. Ajmer witnessed Congress leaders lighting stoves outside the collectorate to highlight the impact on daily life, while similar scenes unfolded in Nagaur and Alwar.
Residents have expressed anger over delayed LPG cylinder deliveries, with long queues forming at gas agencies. Meanwhile, local businesses are adjusting menus and raising prices due to the crisis, further straining the public. Despite assurances from Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the opposition insists that the issue persists, calling for urgent resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- LPG crisis
- Protests
- Congress
- BJP
- gas shortage
- Jaipur
- Ajmer
- daily life
- economy
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