Supreme Court Mandates Bengaluru Local Body Elections Before June 30

The Supreme Court has directed Karnataka to hold overdue Bengaluru local body elections by June 30. The tenure of the previous body expired in 2020, and an administrator has since managed affairs. A bench, led by Chief Justice, set February 20 for publishing reservation lists, with no further extensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:10 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has instructed the Karnataka government along with the state election commission to finalize and hold the delayed elections for Bengaluru's local body by June 30 of this year.

Previously elected officials concluded their term on September 10, 2020, leaving a government-appointed administrator in charge. The Supreme Court's panel, including Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice JK Maheshwari, also stipulated that the reservation lists need to be finalized by February 20 without extensions.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Karnataka government, assured the court that the final reservation process would be completed within a month. Consequently, elections must be organized with polling concluded by June 30, 2026, considering academic schedules and institution usage as polling stations.

