Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds CAT Stay in Wankhede Case

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal's decision to stay disciplinary proceedings against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, who is linked to the 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs case. The court urged CAT to resolve the matter by January 14 or within ten days thereafter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:20 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds CAT Stay in Wankhede Case
Sameer Wankhede
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court, on Monday, upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal's order to pause disciplinary actions against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede concerning the 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs incident.

In a petition filed by the Centre challenging the stay order, the court, consisting of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Amit Mahajan, directed CAT to make earnest efforts to conclude the main case by January 14 or within the subsequent ten days.

Wankhede, a 2008-batch IRS officer, gained notoriety after being accused of attempting to extort Rs 25 crore from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's family, threatening to implicate his son Aryan Khan in the drug case. The court highlighted the lack of progress since the inquiry was suspended in August, questioning the necessity of the interim stay order.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Series of Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Series of Road Accidents Claim Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Strategic Value of Natural Resources in Global Geopolitics Unveiled

Strategic Value of Natural Resources in Global Geopolitics Unveiled

 India
3
Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport

Legal Victory: Sapna Choudhary Cleared for Passport

 India
4
Reviving Trade: British Columbia's Strategic Outreach to India

Reviving Trade: British Columbia's Strategic Outreach to India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026