Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Vasai: Police Nab Mephedrone Trafficker

The MBVV Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended a 45-year-old man in Vasai for possessing 40 grams of Mephedrone, worth Rs 8 lakh. The arrest took place at the S.T. Bus Depot premises. The accused, Dinesh Yadav, a Mumbai resident, faces charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:21 IST
Major Drug Bust in Vasai: Police Nab Mephedrone Trafficker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug seizure, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended a man in Vasai for alleged possession of the narcotic Mephedrone.

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Dinesh Yadav, was intercepted by a patrolling team at the S.T. Bus Depot premises where they discovered 40 grams of the illicit substance.

The quantity of Mephedrone seized is estimated to be worth Rs 8 lakh in the black market, and Yadav, a resident of Mumbai, now faces serious charges under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murkowski Backs Tillis to Safeguard Fed Independence Against Trump's Nominees

Murkowski Backs Tillis to Safeguard Fed Independence Against Trump's Nominee...

 Global
2
Youth Power: Fueling India's Journey to 2047

Youth Power: Fueling India's Journey to 2047

 India
3
UK to Criminalize Creation of Non-consensual Intimate Images

UK to Criminalize Creation of Non-consensual Intimate Images

 United Kingdom
4
Macron Denounces Iran's Harsh Response to Protests

Macron Denounces Iran's Harsh Response to Protests

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026