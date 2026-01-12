Major Drug Bust in Vasai: Police Nab Mephedrone Trafficker
The MBVV Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended a 45-year-old man in Vasai for possessing 40 grams of Mephedrone, worth Rs 8 lakh. The arrest took place at the S.T. Bus Depot premises. The accused, Dinesh Yadav, a Mumbai resident, faces charges under the NDPS Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:21 IST
In a significant drug seizure, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended a man in Vasai for alleged possession of the narcotic Mephedrone.
The accused, identified as 45-year-old Dinesh Yadav, was intercepted by a patrolling team at the S.T. Bus Depot premises where they discovered 40 grams of the illicit substance.
The quantity of Mephedrone seized is estimated to be worth Rs 8 lakh in the black market, and Yadav, a resident of Mumbai, now faces serious charges under the NDPS Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)