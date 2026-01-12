Major Drug Bust in Vasai: Police Nab Mephedrone Trafficker

In a significant drug seizure, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended a man in Vasai for alleged possession of the narcotic Mephedrone.

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Dinesh Yadav, was intercepted by a patrolling team at the S.T. Bus Depot premises where they discovered 40 grams of the illicit substance.

The quantity of Mephedrone seized is estimated to be worth Rs 8 lakh in the black market, and Yadav, a resident of Mumbai, now faces serious charges under the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)