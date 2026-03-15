High-Profile Drug Bust at Moinabad Farmhouse: Politicians Among Those Detained
A drug bust in Moinabad, involving TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, led to detaining 11 people. The raid, conducted by EAGLE Force, found drugs and weapons. Initial tests were followed by a confirmation of six positive results, spurring ongoing investigations.
- Country:
- India
A high-profile drug bust occurred over the weekend at a farmhouse in Moinabad, revealing alleged consumption and possession of narcotics among notable figures.
Among those held were TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement, in collaboration with local law enforcement, carried out the operation following a tip-off about a party involving drugs and liquor at the farmhouse.
Initial tests indicated that six people, including Mahesh Kumar, consumed drugs, prompting further investigations into the origin of the narcotics. Police have registered cases under several relevant acts and seized a firearm used during the party. The investigation continues to uncover the source of the narcotics.
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