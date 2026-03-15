Left Menu

High-Profile Drug Bust at Moinabad Farmhouse: Politicians Among Those Detained

A drug bust in Moinabad, involving TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, led to detaining 11 people. The raid, conducted by EAGLE Force, found drugs and weapons. Initial tests were followed by a confirmation of six positive results, spurring ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:57 IST
High-Profile Drug Bust at Moinabad Farmhouse: Politicians Among Those Detained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile drug bust occurred over the weekend at a farmhouse in Moinabad, revealing alleged consumption and possession of narcotics among notable figures.

Among those held were TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement, in collaboration with local law enforcement, carried out the operation following a tip-off about a party involving drugs and liquor at the farmhouse.

Initial tests indicated that six people, including Mahesh Kumar, consumed drugs, prompting further investigations into the origin of the narcotics. Police have registered cases under several relevant acts and seized a firearm used during the party. The investigation continues to uncover the source of the narcotics.

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026