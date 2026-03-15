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High-Profile Drug Bust Unveils Shocking Revelations

A raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad led to the detention of eleven individuals, including notable political figures due to alleged drug consumption. Rohith Reddy, a former MLA, tested positive, whereas TDP MP Putta Mahesh Yadav tested negative. A gun was discharged during the police operation, intensifying the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:12 IST
High-Profile Drug Bust Unveils Shocking Revelations
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  • India

A high-profile raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad has resulted in the detention of eleven individuals, including TDP MP Putta Mahesh Yadav and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, as officials pursue allegations of drug use.

The incident unfolded late Saturday night when the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement, known as EAGLE Force, and a police contingent swooped down on the farmhouse following a tip-off regarding a drug-fueled gathering. The party included realtors, businessmen, and political figures, further adding to the scandal.

Authorities disclosed that Pilot Rohith Reddy tested positive for narcotics, while TDP's Yadav tested negative. Gunshots reportedly rung out as one detained individual panicked upon the police's arrival, leading to further investigations as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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