Elderly Couple Found Dead in Haryana: A Case of Suspected Strangulation

An elderly couple was found dead in their Haryana home, sparking a murder investigation. Their bodies bore no signs of injury, and there were no missing valuables, ruling out burglary. Police are examining CCTV footage and forming multiple teams to trace the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple in Assandh town, Haryana, were found lifeless in a suspected case of strangulation, escalating concerns within the community. Their hands were tied, and their mouths sealed with tape.

As investigation proceeds, police report no evidence of robbery, pointing to murder. The discovery was made by the victims' grandson, who raised the alarm upon entering their home.

The police are pursuing leads, analyzing CCTV footage, while political reactions amplify, notably from Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who criticized the state government's perceived inaction on crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

