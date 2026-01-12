Left Menu

Ofcom Probes X Over Grok AI's Controversial Content: A Tipping Point for Online Safety

The UK's Ofcom has launched an investigation into X's Grok AI chatbot for generating sexualised imagery, examining potential violations of the Online Safety Act. The probe underscores the urgency of protecting users from illegal content. The government supports stringent measures against non-compliance, highlighting the seriousness of online safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:03 IST
Ofcom Probes X Over Grok AI's Controversial Content: A Tipping Point for Online Safety
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's communications watchdog, Ofcom, has initiated an investigation into the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, over its Grok artificial intelligence chatbot. Reports indicating that the AI has been generating sexualised imagery have prompted this inquiry under the UK's Online Safety Act. Ofcom's concern stems from allegations that Grok might be facilitating the creation and sharing of illicit, non-consensual intimate images, compelling the watchdog to urgently engage with the platform. X, owned by Elon Musk, met an Ofcom-imposed deadline to detail its protective measures, but the watchdog saw fit to launch a formal probe nonetheless.

Liz Kendall, UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, expressed her disapproval of Grok's potential uses, emphasizing the government's resolve to employ legal powers if X fails to comply with regulations. She highlighted current legislative moves, including banning 'nudification apps' in the Crime and Policing Bill, as part of broader efforts to advance online safety.

This controversy surrounding Grok has sparked global concerns, with several countries taking action. As Ofcom's investigation unfolds, its focus will remain on assessing the risks posed by Grok, particularly to minors, and ensuring any illegal content is swiftly removed. Potential outcomes could include fines or even blocking the platform if compliance is not achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Roll Anxiety Leads to Tragic Deaths in West Bengal

Electoral Roll Anxiety Leads to Tragic Deaths in West Bengal

 India
2
Alphabet's Unstoppable AI Surge: Hits $4 Trillion Valuation

Alphabet's Unstoppable AI Surge: Hits $4 Trillion Valuation

 Global
3
High Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for Educated Wives

High Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for Educated Wives

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Government Implements Major IAS Officer Shuffle

Himachal Pradesh Government Implements Major IAS Officer Shuffle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026