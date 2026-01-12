The UK's communications watchdog, Ofcom, has initiated an investigation into the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, over its Grok artificial intelligence chatbot. Reports indicating that the AI has been generating sexualised imagery have prompted this inquiry under the UK's Online Safety Act. Ofcom's concern stems from allegations that Grok might be facilitating the creation and sharing of illicit, non-consensual intimate images, compelling the watchdog to urgently engage with the platform. X, owned by Elon Musk, met an Ofcom-imposed deadline to detail its protective measures, but the watchdog saw fit to launch a formal probe nonetheless.

Liz Kendall, UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, expressed her disapproval of Grok's potential uses, emphasizing the government's resolve to employ legal powers if X fails to comply with regulations. She highlighted current legislative moves, including banning 'nudification apps' in the Crime and Policing Bill, as part of broader efforts to advance online safety.

This controversy surrounding Grok has sparked global concerns, with several countries taking action. As Ofcom's investigation unfolds, its focus will remain on assessing the risks posed by Grok, particularly to minors, and ensuring any illegal content is swiftly removed. Potential outcomes could include fines or even blocking the platform if compliance is not achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)