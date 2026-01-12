Left Menu

Le Pen's Political Future Hinges on Crucial Appeal

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's National Rally, appeals her ban from public office after a conviction for misusing EU funds. If her appeal is successful, she could run in the 2027 presidential election. Her protege, Jordan Bardella, would step in if the ban remains.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has started a pivotal appeal process in Paris this week. Her political fate hangs in the balance as she challenges a ban from public office following her conviction for misusing over 4 million euros in EU funds. The ban currently prevents her from contesting the 2027 presidential election, where she was anticipated to be a strong contender.

The appeal involves Le Pen, the National Rally, and ten others who were implicated in diverting European Parliament funds. The verdict is expected to arrive before summer, which will determine if Le Pen can revisit her political ambitions for 2027. In case the ban isn't lifted, 30-year-old RN party president Jordan Bardella is slated to run in her place.

Le Pen's argument stresses political motivations behind her prosecution, a sentiment echoed by far-right sympathizers. U.S. President Donald Trump and his circle have previously shown support, framing the conviction as part of a campaign against right-wing leaders by European authorities. With the French government wary of potential U.S. involvement, the international dimension adds another layer to this politically loaded legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

