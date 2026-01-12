Left Menu

Connecting with Tomorrow: Rajasthan Police's Youth Outreach

The Rajasthan Police has launched a state-wide initiative to connect with the youth on National Youth Day. Special awareness programs, including open house sessions about police work and cyber safety, aim to build trust and remove fear. Students pledged against drug abuse, with competitions slated for January's end.

The Rajasthan Police launched an innovative statewide initiative on Monday aimed at forging stronger connections with the youth, coinciding with National Youth Day.

Engaging awareness programs were conducted at every police station across the state, inviting students from classes nine to twelve, along with college attendees, to engage directly with police officials. During these sessions, officers enlightened students on police operations, FIR processes, and new criminal laws.

A major focus was educating on cyber safety, preventing online fraud, and underscoring traffic rule adherence. The program also encouraged youth to pledge against drug abuse, with further educational and artistic competitions on the horizon.

