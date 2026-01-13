Marine Le Pen's Legal Battle: A Fight for 2027 Presidential Candidacy
Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, is appealing a conviction for misusing EU funds. The outcome will determine her eligibility to run in the 2027 presidential election. Previously, she received a five-year public office ban and a four-year prison sentence, both of which she is contesting.
French far-right political figure Marine Le Pen commences an appeal in Paris to challenge her disqualification from future elections due to a conviction involving EU funds misuse.
In March, Le Pen was sentenced to a five-year ban from public office following a guilty verdict with eight other former National Rally members for misappropriating over €4 million. Le Pen argues the funds were used appropriately during her tenure.
Her legal team remains hopeful for a favorable verdict, which would secure her potential candidacy in the 2027 presidential race. A ruling is anticipated before summer; if unsuccessful, RN's Jordan Bardella may step forward.
