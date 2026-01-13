Teenager Charged in Swatting Hoax Targeting US

An Australian teenager has been charged after allegedly making false reports of mass shootings, leading to widespread alarm across the United States, officials reported on Tuesday. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) were informed by the FBI, indicating the boy's involvement with an online crime network specializing in 'swatting' hoax calls.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his New South Wales home, where they confiscated several electronic devices and a prohibited firearm. The boy faces 12 charges related to telecommunications offenses, alongside an unauthorized firearm possession charge, linked to false emergency calls about shootings at U.S. institutions.

AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner Graeme Marshall highlighted the financial and emotional impact of the incidents, noting the trend of young males engaging in such activities for online notoriety. FBI's Jason Kaplan emphasized that online anonymity is illusory, vowing continued international collaboration to combat these technological exploits.