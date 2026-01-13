Left Menu

Infernos Ignite Explosive Challenges at LoC

A forest fire near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district caused the explosion of nearly a dozen landmines. The fire, starting in Basooni, spread to Mendhar. Authorities strengthened security amidst infiltration threat, with landmines being part of an anti-infiltration system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incident, a raging forest fire caused the detonation of nearly a dozen landmines along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, according to officials.

The fire, which ignited in the Basooni forward area of Balakote sector on Monday, rapidly extended to parts of the Mendhar sector.

With landmines strategically placed as a deterrent against infiltration, heightened security measures and increased patrolling are in effect to counter any potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

