Infernos Ignite Explosive Challenges at LoC

In an alarming incident, a raging forest fire caused the detonation of nearly a dozen landmines along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, according to officials.

The fire, which ignited in the Basooni forward area of Balakote sector on Monday, rapidly extended to parts of the Mendhar sector.

With landmines strategically placed as a deterrent against infiltration, heightened security measures and increased patrolling are in effect to counter any potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)