Tragic Deaths at Sealed Mentha Oil Factory Prompt Investigation

Three security guards died from suspected asphyxiation at a sealed mentha oil factory. The incident has sparked protests and allegations of murder by the guards' families. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, with preliminary findings suggesting suffocation from a coal brazier.

Three security guards were found dead at a sealed mentha oil factory, suspected to have died from asphyxiation. The tragedy unfolded in a closed room where the guards reportedly slept with a coal brazier, leading to suffocation.

The families of the deceased protested, alleging foul play and murder, claiming there were no braziers and the bodies showed signs of assault. Police have begun an investigation, registering a case against the factory owner as per the families' complaints.

Senior police officials report no apparent injuries were found, but emphasize ongoing investigations. The factory had been previously sealed following a major fire last year, though activities were allegedly continuing. The deceased, identified as Joginder, Bhanu, and Vivek, have undergone postmortem examinations for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

