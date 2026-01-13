Delhi Court Acquits Man: Investigation Lapses Lead to Freedom

A man accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been acquitted by a Delhi court due to flawed prosecution. The court noted that evidence presented was insufficient to prove the allegations.

The case involved Babu alias Rahul, who faced charges after police allegedly found 1.84 kg of ganja in his possession in 2019. However, Special Judge Puneet Pahwa highlighted discrepancies in police testimonies, raising doubts about the reliability of the evidence.

The court pointed out notable investigation lapses, particularly concerning the accused's rights under Section 50 of the NDPS Act. These procedural missteps contributed to the court's decision to acquit the accused and grant him the benefit of the doubt.

