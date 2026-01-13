Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits Man: Investigation Lapses Lead to Freedom

A Delhi court acquitted Babu alias Rahul in a narcotics case, citing insufficient evidence and procedural lapses in the investigation. The court noted contradictions in witness testimonies and a failure to comply with the NDPS Act, specifically regarding the accused's right to be searched before a magistrate.

Updated: 13-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been acquitted by a Delhi court due to flawed prosecution. The court noted that evidence presented was insufficient to prove the allegations.

The case involved Babu alias Rahul, who faced charges after police allegedly found 1.84 kg of ganja in his possession in 2019. However, Special Judge Puneet Pahwa highlighted discrepancies in police testimonies, raising doubts about the reliability of the evidence.

The court pointed out notable investigation lapses, particularly concerning the accused's rights under Section 50 of the NDPS Act. These procedural missteps contributed to the court's decision to acquit the accused and grant him the benefit of the doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

