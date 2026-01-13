Left Menu

Lebanon's Financial Scandal: The Riad Salameh Saga

The corruption case involving Lebanon's former central bank governor, Riad Salameh, advances to the nation's highest court. Salameh, facing serious charges of embezzlement and illicit enrichment, denies wrongdoing but remains under investigation across Europe. The trial awaits at the Court of Cassation, where outcomes cannot be contested.

The high-profile corruption case against Riad Salameh, Lebanon's former central bank governor, is being transferred to the country's highest court, as confirmed by judicial officials. Salameh, who posted a $14 million bail after a year in prison, faces charges of embezzlement and illicit enrichment, although he denies all allegations.

The trial, which has not been scheduled yet, will take place at the Court of Cassation. This move comes amid broader investigations by several European nations, including France and Germany, concerning Salameh's financial misconduct. The former governor has insisted his wealth derives from legitimate sources, like investments and inherited properties.

Concurrently, Lebanon's central bank, now under the leadership of Karim Souaid, is pursuing legal action against former bank officials linked to the diversion of funds via shell companies. This includes involvement with Forry Associates, reportedly run by Salameh's brother, Raja. European countries freeze assets as investigations continue.

