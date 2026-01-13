Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hold States and Dog Lovers Accountable for Stray Dog Attacks

The Supreme Court plans to impose 'heavy compensation' on states for dog-bite incidents, holding dog feeders accountable. The bench, questioning the implementation of norms on stray animals, emphasizes responsibility for dog attacks, sparking a debate over animal rights and public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:14 IST
Supreme Court to Hold States and Dog Lovers Accountable for Stray Dog Attacks
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has announced intentions to require states to pay significant compensation for dog-bite incidents while holding dog lovers and feeders accountable. This decision follows concerns over the ineffective execution of stray animal norms in the past five years, highlighted during a session involving Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria.

The bench underscored that individuals feeding stray dogs would also bear responsibility for any attacks, questioning why these supporters don't adopt the canines themselves to prevent public harm. Their sentiments echo a growing frustration with legal and activist resistance to stricter regulations for stray dogs.

The court also criticized the obstruction of proceedings by NGOs, urging cooperation to address the issue efficiently. Advocates defending stray animals argued that current measures support animal welfare, suggesting relocation to shelters as a viable solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global
2
Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

Global Backlash Against Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot for Explicit Content

 Global
3
High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

High-Stakes Inquiry: CBI Questions Vijay in Karur Stampede Case

 India
4
BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

BBC Challenges Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited Speech

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026