Supreme Court to Hold States and Dog Lovers Accountable for Stray Dog Attacks
The Supreme Court plans to impose 'heavy compensation' on states for dog-bite incidents, holding dog feeders accountable. The bench, questioning the implementation of norms on stray animals, emphasizes responsibility for dog attacks, sparking a debate over animal rights and public safety.
The Supreme Court has announced intentions to require states to pay significant compensation for dog-bite incidents while holding dog lovers and feeders accountable. This decision follows concerns over the ineffective execution of stray animal norms in the past five years, highlighted during a session involving Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria.
The bench underscored that individuals feeding stray dogs would also bear responsibility for any attacks, questioning why these supporters don't adopt the canines themselves to prevent public harm. Their sentiments echo a growing frustration with legal and activist resistance to stricter regulations for stray dogs.
The court also criticized the obstruction of proceedings by NGOs, urging cooperation to address the issue efficiently. Advocates defending stray animals argued that current measures support animal welfare, suggesting relocation to shelters as a viable solution.
