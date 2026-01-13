Blade Nzimande Mourns Passing of Renowned Scientist Professor Roseanne Diab

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Professor Roseanne Diab, one of South Africa’s most distinguished scientists and academic leaders.

Professor Diab passed away peacefully on the evening of Saturday, 10 January 2026, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer, according to her daughter, Dr Paula Diab Bigalke. She was widely respected for her lifelong contribution to science, policy, and higher education in South Africa and beyond.

A Distinguished Scientific and Academic Career

Professor Diab served as Vice-President of the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) and was the Academy’s Executive Officer from 2008 to 2018, a period during which she played a central role in strengthening the institution’s influence on national science policy and research quality.

She was also an Emeritus Professor in the School of Environmental Sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where she made lasting contributions as a scholar, mentor, and academic leader. Her research work, particularly in air quality, atmospheric pollution, and climate change, earned her national and international recognition.

Contribution to Science Policy and National Development

Paying tribute, Minister Nzimande described Professor Diab as a scientist who served South Africa with distinction across multiple institutions and platforms. He noted that through her leadership at ASSAf and other scientific bodies, she played a crucial role in enhancing the quality of research and strengthening science, technology and innovation (STI) policy in the country.

“She contributed to science policy formulation in such areas as emerging and transformative technologies, environmental sustainability, and equity in higher education,” the Minister said, adding that her passing represents an incalculable loss to South Africa’s scientific and academic communities.

Champion for Gender Equality in STEM

Professor Diab was also a strong and consistent advocate for gender equality in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). In recognition of her commitment, she served as:

Director of GenderInSite

Chairperson of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) Gender Advisory Committee

Her leadership helped advance the global discourse on women’s participation and leadership in science.

Leadership Across Scientific Institutions

In addition to her work at ASSAf, Professor Diab was:

A valued member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP)

Chairperson of the Strategic Projects Committee (SPC) since 2019

Through these roles, she continued to shape policy, governance, and strategic direction within South Africa’s National System of Innovation.

Tributes from ASSAf and the Scientific Community

ASSAf described Professor Diab’s passing as an immeasurable loss not only to the Academy but also to South Africa and the global scientific community.

“Her distinguished career, her steadfast commitment to scientific excellence, and her deep sense of service have left an indelible mark on our institution, our country, and the many individuals whose lives she touched,” ASSAf said in a statement.

Condolences and Final Farewell

On behalf of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and all entities within the National System of Innovation, Minister Nzimande conveyed heartfelt condolences to Professor Diab’s family, friends, colleagues, and students.

“We will remember her as a committed scientist, scholar, academic and mentor, whose work greatly enhanced our country’s standing as an emerging and global leader in several important scientific fields,” he said.

Professor Roseanne Diab’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, at the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Kloof, Durban.

Her legacy of scientific excellence, mentorship, public service, and advocacy for equity will continue to inspire generations within South Africa’s academic and scientific communities.