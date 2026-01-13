Left Menu

Election Commission's Power in Citizenship and Voter Roll Matters Challenged

The Election Commission of India defended its authority concerning electoral rolls and citizenship, asserting its role in excluding ineligible individuals from voter lists. Amid challenges in the Supreme Court, the EC clarified that adverse findings in Special Intensive Revision would not lead to deportation but could trigger government scrutiny.

  Country:
  • India

In a significant legal standoff, the Election Commission of India has asserted its authority regarding electoral rolls and citizenship issues before the Supreme Court. Central to this case is the EC's role as the primary body ensuring the integrity of voter rolls by excluding non-eligible individuals.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the Election Commission, articulated that the Special Intensive Revision process is a constitutional mandate to ensure only valid citizens are included in voter lists. He emphasized that findings against individuals would primarily lead to their exclusion from the electoral rolls, with deportation not being a direct consequence.

Counter arguments were made about the potential overlap of roles with the National Register of Citizens; however, Dwivedi clarified that the Commission's focus remains solely on voter eligibility. The hearings, involving complex constitutional debates, are set to resume, highlighting ongoing tensions in determining citizenship and voting rights in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

