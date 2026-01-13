Controversy Over Unopposed Elections in Maharashtra Municipal Polls

Maharashtra's municipal elections have sparked controversy after more than 60 candidates from the ruling Mahayuti coalition were declared elected unopposed. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has requested detailed reports from municipal commissioners to investigate potential coercion or inducement influencing candidate withdrawals.

The reports are to address critical questions, such as whether nominees were pressured, if inducements were offered to those stepping down, and the involvement of police complaints. Waghmare emphasized that decisions based on these findings will follow once the reports are submitted.

As elections for 29 municipal corporations, including major cities like Mumbai and Pune, loom on January 15, allegations of unethical practices have emerged. Opposition leaders claim candidates were coerced or bribed to withdraw nominations, highlighting severe challenges in election governance.

