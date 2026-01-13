Davos Debates: Navigating Rules-Based Order Amid Trump's 'America First' Stance

As the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos approaches, tensions between diverse global agendas have come to the forefront. U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to make an appearance, spotlighting the divide between his individualistic policies and the Forum's consensus-driven ethos, a criticism often leveled at the event.

Trump's 'America First' policy has seen the use of trade tariffs, military intervention in Venezuela, and a retreat from cooperation on climate and health issues. These actions have sparked controversy and resistance, notably with central bankers defending Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell against potential indictment threats.

The Davos gathering is foregrounding essential discussions, such as the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs and whether Trump's doctrine and global economic challenges align with modern realities. Amid recent tragedies and hefty geopolitical shifts, the Forum's role in shaping dialogue and collaboration is being critically evaluated.

