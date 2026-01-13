Left Menu

Myanmar's Controversial Elections: Military's Bid for Legitimacy Amidst Conflict

Myanmar's military-led government is holding elections during ongoing civil conflict. The election, seen as a move to legitimize military rule, follows the 2021 coup. Key political opponents have been detained and many parties dissolved. International observers criticize the process, calling it neither free nor fair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:46 IST
Myanmar's military-controlled government is orchestrating general elections against the backdrop of a fierce civil conflict that has gripped the nation. The military had previously toppled the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, following her party's landslide victory.

The generals have framed the election as a return to democracy, despite arresting Suu Kyi and many party members amid unsubstantiated electoral fraud accusations. International observers, however, identified no voting irregularities. Critics argue this election will consolidate military power at home and abroad.

The ongoing conflict has disrupted nationwide polling, slashing voter turnout to just over half of what was seen in prior elections. The internati​onal community, including the U.N. and multiple Western nations, denounces the legitimacy of the elections, primarily lacking a credible opposition.

