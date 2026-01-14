Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Michael Byungju Kim in Homeplus Sale

A South Korean court on Wednesday refused to issue an arrest warrant for Michael Byungju Kim, the chairman of the private equity firm MBK Partners. The warrant was sought in connection with the firm's sale of the ailing supermarket chain Homeplus, as reported by local media.

The court's decision comes amid heightened scrutiny over major corporate transactions in South Korea, where companies are expected to adhere to strict financial regulations.

MBK Partners and a spokesperson for the court have yet to provide comments regarding the outcome of the warrant request.