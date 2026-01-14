Left Menu

Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Michael Byungju Kim in Homeplus Sale

A South Korean court has denied the issuance of an arrest warrant for Michael Byungju Kim, chairman of private equity firm MBK Partners. The request was related to MBK's sale of the troubled supermarket chain Homeplus. Neither MBK Partners nor the court provided immediate comments on the decision.

Updated: 14-01-2026 04:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 04:40 IST
  • South Korea

A South Korean court on Wednesday refused to issue an arrest warrant for Michael Byungju Kim, the chairman of the private equity firm MBK Partners. The warrant was sought in connection with the firm's sale of the ailing supermarket chain Homeplus, as reported by local media.

The court's decision comes amid heightened scrutiny over major corporate transactions in South Korea, where companies are expected to adhere to strict financial regulations.

MBK Partners and a spokesperson for the court have yet to provide comments regarding the outcome of the warrant request.

