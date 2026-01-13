Himachal Conflict: State Interests vs. Bureaucracy
Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh voiced concerns over unfair distribution of public funds by IAS and IPS officers not native to the state. He promised to address such actions, which he claims misuse central funds for road and other projects, prioritizing state interests over personal gains.
Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has raised serious concerns regarding the allocation of public funds by certain IAS and IPS officers posted in the state.
In a recent press interaction, Singh criticized these officials, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for allegedly misusing central funds allocated for infrastructure projects.
He emphasized that the state's interests must take precedence, supporting calls from other political leaders to scrutinize the potentially partisan use of state resources.
