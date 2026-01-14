Left Menu

Consensus Over Conflict: Wadephul on Transatlantic Relations

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized a strong consensus between Germany and the U.S. despite tensions over Greenland's sovereignty. He stated that any sovereignty decisions should be made by Denmark. Wadephul highlighted ongoing interest in maintaining robust transatlantic relations, evidenced by participation in the Munich Security Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 03:39 IST
Amid escalating tensions over Greenland, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul declared a stronger consensus than division between Germany and the United States. This came as he concluded a series of talks in the U.S. with a sense of calmness and the importance of ongoing dialogue with his American counterparts.

The discord arose from U.S. interests in Greenland, deemed crucial for its security by President Donald Trump. Wadephul maintained that decisions regarding Greenland and Denmark should be left to Denmark alone, underscoring its sovereignty over such matters.

Wadephul further assured that despite the standoff, there remains substantial interest across U.S. political lines in fostering positive relations with Germany and Europe. His interlocutors' willingness to attend the upcoming Munich Security Conference reflects this ongoing commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

