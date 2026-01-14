Consensus Over Conflict: Wadephul on Transatlantic Relations

Amid escalating tensions over Greenland, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul declared a stronger consensus than division between Germany and the United States. This came as he concluded a series of talks in the U.S. with a sense of calmness and the importance of ongoing dialogue with his American counterparts.

The discord arose from U.S. interests in Greenland, deemed crucial for its security by President Donald Trump. Wadephul maintained that decisions regarding Greenland and Denmark should be left to Denmark alone, underscoring its sovereignty over such matters.

Wadephul further assured that despite the standoff, there remains substantial interest across U.S. political lines in fostering positive relations with Germany and Europe. His interlocutors' willingness to attend the upcoming Munich Security Conference reflects this ongoing commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)