Lokpal Dismisses 'Frivolous' Complaint Against BJP's Nishikant Dubey

The anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal dismissed a graft complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, labeling the allegations as 'frivolous' and 'vexatious'. The complaint, filed by ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, was deemed politically motivated and lacking evidence, focusing wrongly on Dubey's wife's asset increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:37 IST
The anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal has dismissed a graft complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, categorizing the allegations made by ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur as 'frivolous' and 'vexatious'. The Lokpal, chaired by Justice A M Khanwilkar, found no substantial evidence in Thakur's claims of disproportionate assets.

Thakur's complaint suggested discrepancies based on Dubey's election affidavits from 2009 to 2024, highlighting the asset increase of Dubey's wife. However, the Lokpal ruled these claims unjustified, noting the asset value rise was due to market fluctuations.

The order discharged Thakur from a show cause notice for publicizing the complaint details, while allowing Dubey to pursue legal action for breach of privacy or reputation. Thakur is currently incarcerated for unrelated charges of fraudulently acquiring property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

