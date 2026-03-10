Left Menu

Banking on Growth: India’s Path to Viksit Bharat

A committee on banking for Viksit Bharat may tackle lender consolidation and foreign investor caps. Such measures aim to foster India's domestic growth by creating larger banks rather than relying on foreign funding. The debate on foreign investor voting caps and NBFCs' roles continues as regulations are considered.

A high-level committee appointed by the government is set to scrutinize key issues in the banking sector for Viksit Bharat. This includes potential consolidation among lenders and voting caps imposed on foreign investors, as highlighted by Karthik Srinivasan of ICRA.

Srinivasan emphasized the government's stance on the necessity for larger financial institutions to meet domestic demands, suggesting that India might benefit from bigger banks rather than depending on foreign capital. The committee could investigate whether to maintain current non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as they are, or convert them into banks.

The ongoing debate about the 26% voting limit for foreign investors in Indian banks also takes center stage. While the final verdict lies with regulators, a history of the central bank allowing foreign entities higher stakes exists. From a credit perspective, strategic equity from credible foreign investors is typically seen as advantageous for the sector. The merits of consolidating public sector banks will depend on efficiency improvements.

