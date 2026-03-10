Banking on Growth: India’s Path to Viksit Bharat

A high-level committee appointed by the government is set to scrutinize key issues in the banking sector for Viksit Bharat. This includes potential consolidation among lenders and voting caps imposed on foreign investors, as highlighted by Karthik Srinivasan of ICRA.

Srinivasan emphasized the government's stance on the necessity for larger financial institutions to meet domestic demands, suggesting that India might benefit from bigger banks rather than depending on foreign capital. The committee could investigate whether to maintain current non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as they are, or convert them into banks.

The ongoing debate about the 26% voting limit for foreign investors in Indian banks also takes center stage. While the final verdict lies with regulators, a history of the central bank allowing foreign entities higher stakes exists. From a credit perspective, strategic equity from credible foreign investors is typically seen as advantageous for the sector. The merits of consolidating public sector banks will depend on efficiency improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)