Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Dead After Religious Ritual

A 15-year-old boy named Sumanth was found dead in a pond in Dakshina Kannada after leaving home early to attend a religious ritual. Despite a search operation, he was discovered by authorities. The cause of death is under investigation, pending post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:24 IST
Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy, Sumanth, intending to attend a religious ritual, was found dead in a Dakshina Kannada pond, police reported on Wednesday.

Sumanth, a class 9 student from Sambolya Baramelu, left home at 4 am but never reached the event. His friends, who had waited briefly, proceeded to the ritual location and later realized he was missing.

A search operation, involving police and local residents, uncovered bloodstains near a pond on his route. His body was found at 11.30 am. The police registered a case, with a post-mortem pending to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

