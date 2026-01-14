Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Dead After Religious Ritual

A 15-year-old boy, Sumanth, intending to attend a religious ritual, was found dead in a Dakshina Kannada pond, police reported on Wednesday.

Sumanth, a class 9 student from Sambolya Baramelu, left home at 4 am but never reached the event. His friends, who had waited briefly, proceeded to the ritual location and later realized he was missing.

A search operation, involving police and local residents, uncovered bloodstains near a pond on his route. His body was found at 11.30 am. The police registered a case, with a post-mortem pending to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)