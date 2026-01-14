Virat Kohli Reclaims No.1 ODI Spot, Celebrated by Family and Fans

In a triumphant return to the spotlight, star cricketer Virat Kohli has reclaimed the coveted No. 1 position in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings. His impressive 93-run innings in the series opener against New Zealand at Vadodara propelled him back to the summit, delighting fans and family alike.

Kohli's ascent was joyously marked by his family members, with elder brother Vikas and sister Bhawna expressing their pride through heartfelt Instagram posts. Kohli now leads the ODI Batters' rankings with 785 points, narrowly edging out New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who trails by just one point.

Returning to the top for the first time since July 2021, Kohli's illustrious career has seen him dominate the rankings on eleven separate occasions. His recent performances have been nothing short of extraordinary, continuously guiding India to victory and establishing him as a pivotal figure in international cricket.