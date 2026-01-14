Sergio Gor's Vision: Elevating US-India Ties Amid Global Challenges

US Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasized strengthening US-India relations in defense, trade, technology, and critical minerals as he presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Gor, the 27th US ambassador to India, is committed to enhancing ties at a promising time for US-India relations, following his tenure as a White House director. Despite recent tariff-induced tensions, Gor sees an opportunity for diplomatic collaboration between the two largest democracies.

Expressing optimism, Gor described the partnership with India as essential to US interests, intending to redefine global diplomacy and pursue an ambitious agenda in the forthcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)