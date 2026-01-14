Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Honors: Over 4,000 Uniformed Heroes to Receive Pongal Medals

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced Pongal medals for 4,184 members of the police, fire, rescue, prisons, and correctional departments to recognize their outstanding service. The medals are part of annual honors meant to motivate and acknowledge uniformed service personnel's dedication and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:49 IST
Tamil Nadu Honors: Over 4,000 Uniformed Heroes to Receive Pongal Medals
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's tradition of honoring its dedicated service personnel continues as Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Pongal medals for 4,184 individuals. This year's recipients come from diverse departments including police, fire and rescue, and prisons, reflecting a broad appreciation of their contributions.

The prestigious 'Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Constabulary Medals' will be awarded to 4,000 police constables, rewarding their devotion and excellence across ranks. Meanwhile, 120 personnel from fire and rescue services and 58 from prisons and correctional services will also receive these medals, underscoring the emphasis on safety and rehabilitation.

Apart from the recognition, awardees will receive a monthly allowance starting from February 1. Additionally, six specialty roles in the police sector will be honored with the Chief Minister's Medal for Excellence in Technical and Specialised Services. The ceremony will conclude with medals and signed scrolls presented at an upcoming parade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi

Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi

 India
2
Massive Banking Fraud Uncovered: The Banco Master Scandal

Massive Banking Fraud Uncovered: The Banco Master Scandal

 Global
3
Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

 India
4
U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026