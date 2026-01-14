Tamil Nadu Honors: Over 4,000 Uniformed Heroes to Receive Pongal Medals

Tamil Nadu's tradition of honoring its dedicated service personnel continues as Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Pongal medals for 4,184 individuals. This year's recipients come from diverse departments including police, fire and rescue, and prisons, reflecting a broad appreciation of their contributions.

The prestigious 'Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Constabulary Medals' will be awarded to 4,000 police constables, rewarding their devotion and excellence across ranks. Meanwhile, 120 personnel from fire and rescue services and 58 from prisons and correctional services will also receive these medals, underscoring the emphasis on safety and rehabilitation.

Apart from the recognition, awardees will receive a monthly allowance starting from February 1. Additionally, six specialty roles in the police sector will be honored with the Chief Minister's Medal for Excellence in Technical and Specialised Services. The ceremony will conclude with medals and signed scrolls presented at an upcoming parade.

(With inputs from agencies.)