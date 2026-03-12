Security Forces Uncover Terrorist Hideout in Rajouri
Security forces uncovered a terrorist hideout in the Chamrer forest area of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. During a search operation, Rashtriya Rifles troops discovered an Improvised Explosive Device, along with food items and clothing. No arrests were made in connection with this discovery.
Security forces have successfully uncovered a terrorist hideout situated in a remote forest area within the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The discovery was made during a search operation conducted by troops from the Rashtriya Rifles, who were operating in the Chamrer forest area of Thanamandi on Wednesday evening.
During the operation, security forces recovered a ready-to-use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along with various supplies including eatables and clothes. Despite the significant find, officials confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.