Turkey to Mediate Critical Ukraine Peace Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Turkey is prepared to facilitate the next round of trilateral peace talks aimed at resolving tensions. After a conversation with President Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskiy expressed hope that this initiative involving Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington will yield fruitful outcomes.
In a significant diplomatic development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Turkey is set to host upcoming peace discussions with key global players Moscow and Washington. The announcement followed a discussion with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
President Zelenskiy communicated via Facebook his appreciation for Turkey's readiness to host the talks, emphasizing the potential for achieving peace in the region.
The initiative comes as part of ongoing international efforts to address and resolve ongoing tensions, with hopes pinned on successful dialogue leading to tangible results.
