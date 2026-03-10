Turkey to Mediate Critical Ukraine Peace Talks

In a significant diplomatic development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Turkey is set to host upcoming peace discussions with key global players Moscow and Washington. The announcement followed a discussion with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

President Zelenskiy communicated via Facebook his appreciation for Turkey's readiness to host the talks, emphasizing the potential for achieving peace in the region.

The initiative comes as part of ongoing international efforts to address and resolve ongoing tensions, with hopes pinned on successful dialogue leading to tangible results.

