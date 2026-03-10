Left Menu

Turkey to Mediate Critical Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Turkey is prepared to facilitate the next round of trilateral peace talks aimed at resolving tensions. After a conversation with President Tayyip Erdogan, Zelenskiy expressed hope that this initiative involving Kyiv, Moscow, and Washington will yield fruitful outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:13 IST
Turkey to Mediate Critical Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that Turkey is set to host upcoming peace discussions with key global players Moscow and Washington. The announcement followed a discussion with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

President Zelenskiy communicated via Facebook his appreciation for Turkey's readiness to host the talks, emphasizing the potential for achieving peace in the region.

The initiative comes as part of ongoing international efforts to address and resolve ongoing tensions, with hopes pinned on successful dialogue leading to tangible results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India
2
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
4
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026