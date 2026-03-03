Kerala Court Awards ₹5 Lakh to Retired Officer for Malicious Prosecution
A Kerala court ordered the state and six police officers to pay ₹5 lakh to retired army officer Willington for 'malicious prosecution'. The officer was illegally detained and implicated in a crime in 2013, but was exonerated in 2017. The court ruled their actions as wrongful and malicious.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, a Kerala court has ordered the state government and six police officers to jointly compensate a retired army officer, Willington, with ₹5 lakh for malicious prosecution. The judgment concludes a years-long legal battle following the officer's wrongful detention and implication in a criminal case in 2013.
The court underlined the absence of any reasonable cause for his arrest, emphasizing that the officer was subjected to unlawful trespass, assault, and wrongful confinement. These actions, deemed as exceeding lawful authority, also tarnished his reputation and violated his civil rights.
The decision reflects on the accountability of law enforcement and state liability, highlighting the officer's entitlement to compensation due to the mental, reputational, and material damages suffered. This landmark ruling underscores the protection against abuse of power within the legal system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
