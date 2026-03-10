Left Menu

Hemant Soren Calls for United Tribal Front in Assam Elections

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged Assam's tribal community to judiciously use their democratic rights in the upcoming elections. At a rally, he announced an alliance between Jai Bharat Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. He stressed the importance of unity among marginalized communities to voice concerns about inflation and rights.

Guwahati | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:07 IST
  • India

Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has called upon the tribal community in Assam to actively participate in the upcoming assembly elections.

Speaking at a public rally in Biswanath district, Soren announced an alliance between the newly-formed Jai Bharat Party and his own Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, targeting 40 seats in the elections. He emphasized that unity among marginalized communities is pivotal in voicing their rights and highlighted the detrimental effects of inflation on ordinary citizens.

Urging the community to exercise their voting rights responsibly, Soren linked democratic participation with securing justice, dignity, and a better future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

