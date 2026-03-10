Siddaramaiah's Journey: From Reluctant Economist to Record-Setting Finance Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently shared insights into his long career as the state's finance minister, a role he has held since 1994 at the behest of then-Chief Minister H D Deve Gowda. Siddaramaiah's journey began when he assumed the financial portfolio reluctantly.

In the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah narrated how he initially sought the Revenue Department but was instead persuaded by Gowda to take on the finance role. Despite his lack of formal economics training, Siddaramaiah grew into the position, presenting 17 budgets over the years, a record in the state's history.

The story reflects Siddaramaiah's political evolution, overshadowed by a mature relationship with former ally Deve Gowda, shifting from camaraderie to discord over the years. This evolution has marked the political dynamics in Karnataka, highlighting the complexity of political allegiances.