Left Menu

Siddaramaiah's Journey: From Reluctant Economist to Record-Setting Finance Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reminisced about his unexpected journey to becoming the state's finance minister in 1994, a role he initially resisted but has since excelled in, presenting a record 17 budgets. His strained relationship with JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda is now seen through the lens of political history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:57 IST
Siddaramaiah's Journey: From Reluctant Economist to Record-Setting Finance Minister
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently shared insights into his long career as the state's finance minister, a role he has held since 1994 at the behest of then-Chief Minister H D Deve Gowda. Siddaramaiah's journey began when he assumed the financial portfolio reluctantly.

In the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah narrated how he initially sought the Revenue Department but was instead persuaded by Gowda to take on the finance role. Despite his lack of formal economics training, Siddaramaiah grew into the position, presenting 17 budgets over the years, a record in the state's history.

The story reflects Siddaramaiah's political evolution, overshadowed by a mature relationship with former ally Deve Gowda, shifting from camaraderie to discord over the years. This evolution has marked the political dynamics in Karnataka, highlighting the complexity of political allegiances.

TRENDING

1
Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace Disruptions

Airlines Adjust Strategies Amid Rising Fuel Costs and Middle East Airspace D...

 Global
2
Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

Ministry Monitors West Asia Air Travel Amid Rising Concerns

 India
3
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026