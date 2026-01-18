Tragedy Strikes: BJP Leader's Son and Cousin Killed in Truck Collision

A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of Vikas, the son of a BJP Tikri mandal president, and his cousin Shivam. They died when a truck struck their motorcycle in Barkhera, police reported.

The collision occurred late Saturday night near the Patrasia petrol pump on Bisalpur road. Both youths were dragged 20 meters by the truck and died instantly, according to authorities.

In response to the incident, locals protested, accusing the truck driver of negligence. Police have arrested the driver and assured that legal action will be pursued. The protest subsided following assurances from Circle Officer Pragati Chauhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)