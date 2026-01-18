Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: BJP Leader's Son and Cousin Killed in Truck Collision

A devastating road accident claimed the lives of the son of a BJP mandal president and his cousin when a truck collided with their motorcycle near Patrasia petrol pump. The truck driver was arrested, and locals staged a protest, demanding justice. Legal proceedings are underway.

A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of Vikas, the son of a BJP Tikri mandal president, and his cousin Shivam. They died when a truck struck their motorcycle in Barkhera, police reported.

The collision occurred late Saturday night near the Patrasia petrol pump on Bisalpur road. Both youths were dragged 20 meters by the truck and died instantly, according to authorities.

In response to the incident, locals protested, accusing the truck driver of negligence. Police have arrested the driver and assured that legal action will be pursued. The protest subsided following assurances from Circle Officer Pragati Chauhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

