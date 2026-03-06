Left Menu

China's Concerns over EU's Industrial Accelerator Act

China's commerce ministry voiced concerns over the EU's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, which restricts foreign investment in key sectors. China views these measures as protectionist and potentially harmful to global trade and supply chain stability. The act emphasizes EU-made low-carbon products, eliciting strong reactions from Chinese officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:27 IST
China's Concerns over EU's Industrial Accelerator Act
  • Country:
  • China

On Friday, China's commerce ministry expressed significant concern regarding the European Union's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA), which introduces restrictions on foreign investments in sectors such as batteries, electric vehicles, solar photovoltaic cells, and critical raw materials.

The IAA, revealed on Wednesday, demands low-carbon and 'Made in EU' standards for public procurement and subsidies in the production of materials and technologies like aluminium, cement, steel, wind turbines, and electric vehicles.

Chinese officials argue that these measures, under the guise of industrial development and green goals, signify protectionism. They warn that such actions could adversely affect global trade rules, fair competition, and supply chain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate Over Finland's Nuclear Policy Shift

Tensions Escalate Over Finland's Nuclear Policy Shift

 Global
2
Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict

Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict

 Turkey
3
Empowering Women: Himachal's Gigantic Celebration on International Women's Day

Empowering Women: Himachal's Gigantic Celebration on International Women's D...

 India
4
EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption

EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026