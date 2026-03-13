Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge
Global shares declined following attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, with Iran escalating threats. Oil prices surged near $100 per barrel, raising inflation fears. Stock markets globally, including Wall Street, experienced significant losses. Iran warns of further attacks as geopolitical tensions mount, affecting global economic stability.
Global stock markets experienced a notable downturn on Thursday following escalating tensions in the Middle East. The attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and warnings from Iran disrupted prospects for de-escalation, with oil prices climbing to $100 a barrel, exacerbating inflation concerns among investors.
On Wall Street, major stock indexes, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, fell by approximately 1.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.8%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.6%, and the MSCI All-World index fell by 1.5%.
Iran's heightened threats to block the Strait of Hormuz and strike U.S. bases have raised alarms about potential further disruptions. Market experts suggest that while equity volatility may be short-lived, persistently high oil prices could complicate monetary policy, possibly sustaining a higher federal funds rate longer.
