Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Global stock markets experienced a notable downturn on Thursday following escalating tensions in the Middle East. The attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and warnings from Iran disrupted prospects for de-escalation, with oil prices climbing to $100 a barrel, exacerbating inflation concerns among investors.

On Wall Street, major stock indexes, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, fell by approximately 1.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.8%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.6%, and the MSCI All-World index fell by 1.5%.

Iran's heightened threats to block the Strait of Hormuz and strike U.S. bases have raised alarms about potential further disruptions. Market experts suggest that while equity volatility may be short-lived, persistently high oil prices could complicate monetary policy, possibly sustaining a higher federal funds rate longer.

(With inputs from agencies.)