Left Menu

Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Global shares declined following attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, with Iran escalating threats. Oil prices surged near $100 per barrel, raising inflation fears. Stock markets globally, including Wall Street, experienced significant losses. Iran warns of further attacks as geopolitical tensions mount, affecting global economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:19 IST
Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets experienced a notable downturn on Thursday following escalating tensions in the Middle East. The attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and warnings from Iran disrupted prospects for de-escalation, with oil prices climbing to $100 a barrel, exacerbating inflation concerns among investors.

On Wall Street, major stock indexes, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, fell by approximately 1.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.8%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.6%, and the MSCI All-World index fell by 1.5%.

Iran's heightened threats to block the Strait of Hormuz and strike U.S. bases have raised alarms about potential further disruptions. Market experts suggest that while equity volatility may be short-lived, persistently high oil prices could complicate monetary policy, possibly sustaining a higher federal funds rate longer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026