Right-Wing Activist and Pansare Murder Suspect Sameer Gaikwad Dies at 43

In a significant development, Sameer Gaikwad, a right-wing activist accused in the 2015 murder of rationalist Govind Pansare, died in Maharashtra's Sangli district early Tuesday. Officials reported his death due to a suspected cardiac arrest, with further confirmation pending a postmortem report.

Gaikwad, aged 43, was formerly associated with Sanatan Sanstha and was arrested in 2015, identified as a 'co-conspirator' in Pansare's high-profile murder case. Granted bail in 2017, Gaikwad had been residing in Sangli. On Tuesday, he was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

The case, initially managed by local police, was later escalated to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and subsequently transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) following a lack of concrete breakthroughs. Despite multiple arrests, including Gaikwad's, authorities have struggled to close the case due to limited progress.

