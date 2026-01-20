Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Saharanpur

In a tragic discovery early Tuesday, police found the bodies of a family of five in a colony within Saharanpur's Sarsawa police precinct. Among the deceased were land surveyor Ashok Rathi, his wife, mother, and two sons, all bearing gunshot wounds, according to police reports.

Three pistols were found next to Ashok Rathi's body. Law enforcement, joined by forensic teams, have begun a thorough investigation. They are scrutinizing CCTV footage and the Rathi family's background to piece together the events leading to these deaths.

Authorities noted that Ashok Rathi acquired his job following his father's passing and that his sons attended local schools. The family's home is sealed for examination's integrity, and all bodies are undergoing autopsies. The investigation continues as police aim to uncover the motive behind this tragic event.

