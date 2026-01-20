Explosion in Kabul: A Tragedy in a Secure Area

An explosion rocked a Chinese-run restaurant in Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw area, killing a Chinese national and six Afghans, leaving several others injured. The militant group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was executed by a suicide bomber.

Alongside the fatalities, five Chinese nationals were reportedly injured in Monday's blast, which destroyed a section of the restaurant facade. China's foreign ministry has called on Afghan authorities to investigate the explosion thoroughly and protect Chinese citizens and investments in the country.

The Taliban, having taken control of Afghanistan in 2021, promised to restore security, yet bombings persist, with many attacks claimed by Islamic State. The explosion places pressure on Afghanistan to demonstrate effective governance amid ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)