Punjab's Bold Crackdown: 'Operation Prahar' Targets Organised Crime

The Punjab government has initiated 'Operation Prahar,' a campaign aimed at dismantling organised crime networks. This includes targeting gangsters, weapon supply chains, and communication networks. Police are conducting statewide raids involving 12,000 personnel. An anti-gangster helpline and an Overseas Fugitive Tracking Cell have also been launched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has launched a comprehensive campaign, 'Operation Prahar,' focused on eradicating organised crime and gangsters across the state. The initiative is inspired by a previous successful drive against drug trafficking and aims to dismantle the entire criminal ecosystem.

Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, has revealed that 12,000 police personnel are participating in statewide raids. Efforts under this operation intend to dismantle not only local gangster networks but also their weapon supply chains, logistics, and communication channels.

The police department is also establishing an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell. A dedicated Anti-Gangster Helpline has been launched to encourage public cooperation for a safer Punjab. This represents a rigorous commitment by the authorities to stamp out organised crime entirely in the state.

