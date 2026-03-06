UN Rights Chief Volker Turk's Diplomatic Mission Amid Middle East Tensions
UN human rights chief Volker Turk plans to visit Washington to address escalating Middle East tensions following U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. Despite expressing doubts about influencing the crisis, Turk urges international de-escalation while Israel continues airstrikes on Iran and Beirut, amid Iranian rocket volleys on Israel.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In an attempt to engage the international community, UN human rights chief Volker Turk announced plans to visit Washington this month. Despite the visit's diplomatic intention, Turk voiced skepticism about its potential to impact the Middle East crisis, which continues to escalate.
Since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, regional tensions have intensified, prompting Turk to call for urgent de-escalation efforts by international actors. The conflict has entered its seventh day with Israel launching large-scale airstrikes on Iran's infrastructure.
On Friday morning, Tel Aviv and other Israeli regions experienced large explosions as Israeli defense systems attempted to intercept an Iranian rocket volley. Meanwhile, Israel continues its airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, leading to evacuations.
ALSO READ
Iran pummelled by airstrikes as it launches new wave of attacks against Israel, US bases
Escalating Conflict: US-Israel Airstrikes Intensify against Iran
Iranian Red Crescent Reports Rising Death Toll in US-Israeli Airstrikes
Iran's ambassador to the UN nuclear agency alleges that US-Israeli airstrikes targeted the Natanz enrichment facility, reports AP.
Russian Grain Exports to Iran Stalled Amid U.S.-Israeli Airstrikes