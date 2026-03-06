UN Rights Chief Volker Turk's Diplomatic Mission Amid Middle East Tensions

In an attempt to engage the international community, UN human rights chief Volker Turk announced plans to visit Washington this month. Despite the visit's diplomatic intention, Turk voiced skepticism about its potential to impact the Middle East crisis, which continues to escalate.

Since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, regional tensions have intensified, prompting Turk to call for urgent de-escalation efforts by international actors. The conflict has entered its seventh day with Israel launching large-scale airstrikes on Iran's infrastructure.

On Friday morning, Tel Aviv and other Israeli regions experienced large explosions as Israeli defense systems attempted to intercept an Iranian rocket volley. Meanwhile, Israel continues its airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, leading to evacuations.