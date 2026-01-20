MoFPI Charts Tech-Driven Roadmap to Double India’s Food Processing Capacity

Signalling a decisive shift towards technology-led growth and innovation, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India, convened a two-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur to reimagine India’s food processing ecosystem through digital platforms, AI-enabled regulation, innovation clusters, and startup-driven value chains.

Chaired by Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan, the Shivir brought together an unprecedented coalition of stakeholders — senior officials from 22 Central Ministries, 27 States and Union Territories, more than 30 industry leaders, academic institutions, NIFTEMs, and Invest India — reflecting a whole-of-government and whole-of-industry approach to policy design and execution.

A Vision Anchored in Innovation and Scale

In his inaugural address, the Minister underscored food processing as a strategic growth engine for boosting farmer incomes, reducing post-harvest losses, improving nutrition and food safety, and generating large-scale employment, particularly for youth and women. He positioned the sector as critical to strengthening agri-value chains and expanding India’s footprint as a trusted global supplier of value-added, sustainable food products.

Reinforcing this innovation-first approach, MoFPI released special publications highlighting emerging food processing technologies and success stories of Startup Grant Challenge winners, spotlighting the Ministry’s focus on entrepreneurship and R&D-led growth.

Six Thematic Tracks, One Digital-First Strategy

The Chintan Shivir featured intensive group deliberations across six strategic themes, including:

Doubling India’s food processing levels over the next five years

Scaling exports and strengthening Brand India in global food markets

Building high-growth segments such as nutraceuticals, food fortification, plant-based proteins and alcoholic beverages

Leveraging AI-enabled food safety monitoring, faster testing systems and risk-based regulation

Creating integrated, tech-enabled agri-food value chains from farm to fork

Addressing nutrition and health concerns around processed foods through science-based communication

Key recommendations emerging from the discussions included the creation of a single integrated digital platform for market intelligence and regulatory support, end-to-end digital traceability systems, innovation clusters, a Bharat Quality Food Mark, and institutional reforms such as a National Food Processing Promotion Council. Participants also called for support to indigenous manufacturing of food processing machinery and deeper convergence of schemes to build scalable processing hubs.

States Showcase Scalable, Startup-Friendly Models

States and Union Territories shared best practices demonstrating how policy, technology and incentives can converge to drive sectoral transformation. Uttar Pradesh outlined a roadmap to rapidly scale processing capacity through food parks and single-window clearances, while Maharashtra highlighted leadership under PMFME, fortified foods, and women-led enterprises. Andhra Pradesh showcased cluster-based, export-ready value chains in coffee, cocoa and fisheries supported by central schemes.

Several States emphasised export orientation, digital governance, FPO-led processing models, and perishables-focused infrastructure, reinforcing the role of decentralised innovation in national growth.

Incubation Meets Inclusion

On the sidelines, the Minister inaugurated a Common Incubation Facility at Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti (KUMS), Udaipur, supported under the PMFME scheme. Focused on processing minor forest and agri produce such as custard apple, jamun, amla, aloe vera and spices, the facility is designed to empower local entrepreneurs, enable value addition, and create sustainable rural livelihoods.

Call to Action for Innovators and Early Adopters

MoFPI has invited food-tech startups, AI and traceability solution providers, processing equipment manufacturers, agri-entrepreneurs, and investors to engage early with the Ministry and States to pilot digital platforms, smart processing solutions, and innovation-led business models that can scale nationally and globally.

With strong Centre–State alignment and a clear push for technology adoption, the Chintan Shivir sets the stage for India’s next leap — from a producer of raw agri commodities to a global powerhouse in tech-enabled, value-added food processing.