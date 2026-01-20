APEDA’s Assam Organic Conclave in Guwahati Unlocks Global Market Access

In a major push to integrate the Northeast into India’s rapidly expanding agri-export ecosystem, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, organised an Organic Conclave-cum-Buyer Seller Meet in Guwahati in collaboration with the Government of Assam. The initiative focused on strengthening export linkages, improving global market access, and positioning Assam as a hub for high-value organic and processed agricultural exports.

The conclave brought together over 30 exporters, 9 international and domestic importers, and around 50 Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) from across Assam, creating a structured, outcome-driven platform for business-to-business engagement. Through curated buyer-seller interactions, producers and exporters explored concrete trade opportunities and laid the groundwork for long-term commercial partnerships.

Assam’s diverse agro-climatic conditions offer a strong foundation for export-led growth. The State produces a wide basket of globally востребed commodities, including Assam Joha Rice and other non-basmati speciality rice varieties, banana, pineapple, mandarin orange, Assam lemon, organic ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and a growing range of horticultural and certified organic produce. APEDA highlighted the untapped potential of these products to significantly expand Assam’s footprint in international agricultural markets.

A key feature of the conclave was a sensitisation session on the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), 8th Edition, which outlined updated regulatory norms, certification processes, and labelling requirements. The session aimed to equip exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), FPCs, and agri-entrepreneurs with the knowledge required to meet stringent international quality standards and access premium global markets.

Addressing the conclave, Shri Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Excise, Government of Assam, said that Assam and the wider Northeast possess a rich portfolio of organically grown, high-quality agricultural and horticultural products with strong global demand. He emphasised that targeted support in aggregation, certification, infrastructure development, and market access — combined with APEDA’s continued partnership — would enable the State to convert its agricultural strengths into globally competitive exports while ensuring sustainable farmer livelihoods.

Smt. Aruna Rajoria, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary-cum-Agriculture Production Commissioner, Government of Assam, noted that Assam’s GI-tagged and organic products hold significant international appeal. She stressed that deeper collaboration with APEDA on certification, aggregation, and export facilitation would empower farmers and agri-entrepreneurs to access global markets in a commercially viable and environmentally sustainable manner.

Shri Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, highlighted the strong export potential of Assam’s agricultural, horticultural, and organic produce. He drew attention to farmer-friendly reforms in the revised NPOP, expanded global access through Organic Mutual Recognition Agreements with Australia and New Zealand, and newly concluded Free Trade Agreements with the United Kingdom, Oman, and EFTA countries, which together create unprecedented opportunities for organic exporters from the region.

The inaugural session was attended by senior policymakers and officials, including Shri Atul Bora, Smt. Aruna Rajoria, IAS, Shri Abhishek Dev, and Shri Uday Praveen, IAS, Director of Agriculture, Government of Assam, reflecting strong Centre–State alignment in advancing agri-export growth.

Call to Action for Exporters and Agri-Entrepreneurs

APEDA encourages exporters, Farmer Producer Companies, startups, and agri-entrepreneurs to leverage Assam’s organic strengths, updated NPOP framework, and expanding global trade agreements to enter premium international markets and become early movers in Northeast India’s export-led agricultural transformation.