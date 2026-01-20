Left Menu

Odisha Gears Up for Census 2027

The Odisha government has announced a house listing exercise from April 16 to May 15, 2026, as a part of the preparations for Census 2027. The exercise will involve both self-enumeration and official enumeration, with nearly one lakh people engaged. Training and pre-test surveys are already underway.

Updated: 20-01-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:15 IST
The Odisha government has launched a one-month house listing exercise beginning April 16, 2026, as part of the preparations for Census 2027, according to a recent notification. This exercise will facilitate residents to self-enumerate in the days leading up to the main operation.

During the one-month period, nearly one lakh officials will be deployed to gather information from around 200 households each. These enumerators will be under the supervision of one monitor and will receive an incentive of Rs 25,000 for their participation.

The state has been conducting training for enumerators for the past six months, with pre-test surveys completed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. It is anticipated that 90% of census data will be collected digitally.

