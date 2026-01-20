Left Menu

Life Sentence Verdict: Justice for Minor Tribal Girl

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a minor tribal girl in the Obra area, following a court verdict. The incident occurred four years ago, with a case filed in 2021 against the accused, who threatened the victim before fleeing.

Updated: 20-01-2026 20:19 IST
In a critical judgment, a local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the gang rape of a minor tribal girl.

The case, which took place in the Obra police station area, was initiated after a 2021 complaint by the victim's grandfather. It alleged that the 14-year-old was taken to a field and assaulted by the accused alongside three minor suspects.

Following exhaustive investigations and evidence collection, the court led by Special Judge (POCSO Act) Amit Veer Singh, imposed a life sentence and a Rs 1 lakh fine on the convicted individual. Noteworthy is that Rs 80,000 from the fine is allocated to the victim.

