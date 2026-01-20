West Bengal Authorities Urged to Curb Protest Escalation

In the wake of protests in Murshidabad regarding the death of a migrant worker, the Lok Bhavan has called for immediate and coordinated steps to prevent further violence. The authorities have been urged to focus on protecting lives, safeguarding properties, and ensuring a return to normalcy.

Recent incidents show the potential for disruptive forces to gather large groups for protests swiftly. A migrant worker's death in Jharkhand sparked significant unrest in Murshidabad, highlighting vulnerabilities in public order maintenance. The situation escalated as protestors blocked roads and railways and attacked media personnel, reflecting the growing tension.

The Lok Bhavan's advisory emphasizes enhancing intelligence networks and coordination among central, state, and local bodies. Community engagement is underscored as a pivotal strategy to prevent violence escalation, urging law enforcement to exercise restraint while managing crowds and addressing potential provocateurs swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)