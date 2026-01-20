Governor Kataria Discusses Developmental Strategies with Amit Shah

In a significant meeting held on Tuesday, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in discussions centered around the developmental strategies for Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

As the administrator of Chandigarh, Kataria emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in driving public welfare initiatives and outlined future developmental directions.

The meeting, described as a courtesy call by Kataria, revealed the commitment of both leaders to contribute effectively towards regional progress with a focus on enhancing public welfare schemes.

