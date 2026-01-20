Left Menu

Governor Kataria Discusses Developmental Strategies with Amit Shah

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss developmental issues in Punjab and Chandigarh. The meeting was described as a courtesy call, but it involved meaningful discussions on public welfare schemes and future developmental directions for the region.

In a significant meeting held on Tuesday, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in discussions centered around the developmental strategies for Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

As the administrator of Chandigarh, Kataria emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in driving public welfare initiatives and outlined future developmental directions.

The meeting, described as a courtesy call by Kataria, revealed the commitment of both leaders to contribute effectively towards regional progress with a focus on enhancing public welfare schemes.

